PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington County jury convicted a man on Tuesday for murdering his mother in their Tualatin home in 2018.

Michael Stuart Ross was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

On May 10, 2018, officers responded to a report of an assault at a house on SW Shawnee Trail just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 73-year-old woman dead and a 47-year-old man with serious injuries.

The jury found that Ross murdered his mother in their home by stabbing and bludgeoning her with a steel pipe. He also attacked his brother, who was able to run to a neighbor’s house where he called 911.

Officials said while Ross was in Washington County Jail, he told another inmate he killed his mother and bribed the inmate to kill his brothers after he was released on bail — offering to pay him tens of thousands of dollars.

Ross anticipated a large inheritance from his mother’s estate and was trying to prevent testimony against him, however the inmate told authorities and cooperated in the investigation, authorities said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2022.