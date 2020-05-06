Tualatin truck thief robs Fred Meyer, gets nearly 9 years

Dale William Martineau tried to rob a second Fred Meyer but employees ignored him

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington County judge sentenced a man to nearly nine years in prison for stealing a vehicle and robbing a Fred Meyer.

The case dates back to Aug. 22, 2016, when Dale William Martineau asked a Tualatin resident for a ride outside the resident’s home, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The resident went inside to get his keys but they had been left inside his truck. Martineau got into the truck and drove off.

He went to a nearby Fred Meyer and told a cashier to open the register and give him cash. Martineau threatened to shoot the cashier if he didn’t comply and lifted his shirt to show what looked like a semi-automatic handgun tucked into his pants. The cashier handed over the cash and Martineau fled in the stolen truck.

A week later, Martineau tried to rob another Fred Meyer store, this time in Beaverton. But each of the three employees he approached refused to comply. Video surveillance showed Martineau show a handgun.

A standoff at Martineau’s trailer in Yamhill County lasted several hours before he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. The stolen truck was returned to its owner.

On May 1, a Washington County jury found Martineau guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of menacing, second-degree theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in prison.