PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two 19-year-olds and a minor were arrested Saturday night after two of them were identified as suspects in an armed robbery in Vancouver’s Covington neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man was held at gunpoint at the Covington Middle School on Friday. Once the man handed over his keys, officials said five suspects drove off in the man’s car.

The next morning, officials said the stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Clackamas County. Oregon State Police said the occupants were seen on surveillance video hopping inside a sedan. Vancouver police eventually spotted the stolen sedan, pulled it over and arrested the three inside, Nehemia Nimo, Terrence Taylor and an unnamed minor.

Nimo and the minor were charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree. Nimo was also charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, while the minor and Taylor were charged with Taking a Vehicle Without Permission in the Second Degree.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.