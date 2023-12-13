PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Friday after authorities said they repeatedly rammed patrol cars and attempted to flee.

According to Tigard police, officers responded to a welfare check on Southwest Pacific Highway where they found two people slumped over in the front seat of a Subaru.

While attempting to speak with the driver, officers said the driver repeatedly rammed two patrol cars in an attempt to get away and nearly hit the officers on foot.

Officers said that the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

Once the Subaru drove away, authorities said one officer attempted to follow in one of the damaged patrol cars but stopped for “safety reasons and due to the damage on the patrol car.”

Using witnesses, road debris and the smell of burning oil, officers said they were able to narrow the search area.

During the search, officers said they received a report from a resident who saw two people run through his backyard near Southwest Beef Bend Road and ditch a Subaru in his driveway.

K9s were able to find the passenger of the vehicle hiding in a backyard on Southwest McFarland Boulevard, authorities said, where she was found with a concealed loaded gun.

Brittney Clawdus, 22, was arrested and taken to jail on an unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

The Subaru’s driver was found hiding under the canopy in the back of a truck on Southwest Cole Lane.

Matthew Hodgson, 25, was taken in on an outstanding arrest warrant and charges including two counts of second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, attempting to elude a police officer, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, injury hit and run in a vehicle, property hit and run in a vehicle, three counts of reckless endangering, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

One officer who was inside one of the rammed patrol cars went to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released authorities said.