Two arrested after shooting in SE Portland

Crime

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested after a shooting in the Powellhurst Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of several shots fired near Southeast 136th Avenue.

Officers arrested two people who were both wanted on unrelated warrants.

Meanwhile, officers also responded to a scene in the city’s Gateway neighborhood, where nearly 100 shots were fired. It’s unclear if there were any injuries in that shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 05 2022 09:01 pm