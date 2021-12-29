Two arrested after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested after a shooting in the Powellhurst Gilbert neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of several shots fired near Southeast 136th Avenue.

Officers arrested two people who were both wanted on unrelated warrants.

Meanwhile, officers also responded to a scene in the city’s Gateway neighborhood, where nearly 100 shots were fired. It’s unclear if there were any injuries in that shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.