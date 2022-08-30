PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were arrested on Monday after reportedly breaking into an apartment and shooting a man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Southwest Oleson Road after several people reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man in the apartment complex bleeding.

On the scene, officers said they found a man inside the apartment who was shot through both legs. WCSO said officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Officials said the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Authorities learned two men broke into the apartment and one of them sprayed the victim with bear Mace, pistol-whipped and shot him. The two men fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Levi Dakota Garey and 42-year-old Joseph Andrew Mathews. The two were arrested Monday at a Wilsonville apartment, according to WCSO.

Garey was charged with second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Mathews was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault. WCSO said additional charges are likely as they continue to investigate.