Two cars hit by bullets in SE Portland, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating multiple shots fired in Southeast Portland Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 9:12 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 72nd and Woodstock Boulevard, police said.

They found two cars struck, with one bullet going through a windshield and nearly hitting a driver.

There are no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Reference Case No. 21-256082.