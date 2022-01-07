Two convicted in homicide of pregnant mother Ervaeua Herring

Crime

by: , Sam Campbell

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people have been convicted in connection to the 2014 homicide of a pregnant mother, Ervaeua Herring, District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s office announced Friday.

Schmidt said De’Anthony Simmons and Kelani Brown entered guilty pleas to manslaughter charges. Herring was shot to death in her home Aug. 17, 2014, at the Eastwood Village Apartments at Southeast 151st Avenue and Powell Boulevard.

Investigators say members of the Hoover Gang bombarded the victim’s apartment with gunfire.

Simmons received a 10-year sentence, and Brown will go to prison for 7.5 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 14 2022 09:03 pm