PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Southeast Portland early Friday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at SE Sherman Street, north of Division and 130th.

Portland police told KOIN 6 one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they’re not searching for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PPB.