Two killed in Old Town apartment shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed in a shooting at an Old Town apartment building early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Around 6:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired inside an apartment complex near the corner of Northwest 6th Avenue and Everett Street. When they arrived, police found two victims.

Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police detained a man they believe was involved in the shooting, and homicide detectives are investigating.

PPB did not immediately release details on the events leading up to the shooting or the names of the victims and man detained.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeff Pontius or Detective Steve Gandy at 503.823.0433.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.