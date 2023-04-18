The two suspects were lodged in the Marion County Jail on multiple theft and robbery-related charges, authorities said.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested Monday after police said they tried robbing a shopping mall in Salem.

Juan Castillo, 44, and Marcus Wisniewski, 35, were lodged in the Marion County Jail on multiple theft and robbery-related charges, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police also said that Castillo is being held on multiple warrants.

According to officials, police responded to an armed robbery call around 4:15 p.m. involving two men who entered the DSW store at the Willamette Town Center at 831 Lancaster Drive.

The two men, later identified as Castillo and Wisniewski, were accused of taking multiple boxes of shoes out of the store. Police said that one of them gestured in a way that suggested he had a handgun on him as he passed an employee. Officers said they recovered an airsoft gun from the suspects.

Thanks to witness descriptions about the incident and details about the involved car, officers said they were able to locate and arrest Castillo and Wisniewski.