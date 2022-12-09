PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men accused of illegally running a psilocybin business, known as Shroom House, in Portland will make their first court appearances Friday afternoon.

Steven Tachie Jr., 32, and Jermiahs Geronimo, 32, were arrested during a raid early Thursday morning. Both men are facing 10 felony counts of laundering money and 10 felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance within a thousand feet of a school.

Former employees shared bank statements that revealed Shroom House was operating under a company named Alive N Well Hospitality LLC. Records from the Oregon Secretary of State listed Tachie was on ownership documents.

The Portland Police Bureau executed a search warrant of the business located on West Burnside Street. Officers arrested two other men, 25-year-old Victor Fabela and 38-year-old Ivan Mametyev, and issued felony citations for delivery of psilocybin.

PPB’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit said they seized $13,000 in cash and 22.1 pounds of psilocybin products, including dried fungus and other edibles. PPB said the products field tested a presumptive positive for psilocybin, but a sample will be sent to the Oregon State Police crime lab to verify.

Oregon voters only passed the use of psilocybin overseen by a licensed therapeutic professional. The state doesn’t start accepting applications until next year.

Despite the sale of psilocybin being illegal in Oregon, many people were seen wrapped around the shop this past week.

Supporters of magic mushrooms say they hope this will spark conversation about potentially legalizing psilocybin.