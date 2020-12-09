Two men indicted in connection to Silverton woman’s death

Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a crime scene in a rural part of the county where a woman’s body was found (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Silverton woman in November, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Foran, 50, and Brandon Rossow, 37, faced a Multnomah County grand jury on December 4 for their alleged roles in the death of Aubriel Leann Haskett, whose body was found in the 31400 block of NE Mershon Road in rural Multnomah County near Troutdale on November 2.

Investigators believe Haskett’s body was dumped in that location by Foran and Rossow after she died at a different location.

Foran was charged with one count of abuse of a corpse in the second degree, 20 counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of felony computer crime, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of criminal impersonation and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rossow was charged with one count of abuse of a corpse in the second degree.

The investigation remains open.