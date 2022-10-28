PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division said that the elks were shot to death in Douglas County sometime between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, about 100 yards from I-5 south near Glendale.

“The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway,” OSP stated in a press release. “The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject(s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time.”

The poacher or poachers are believed to have used a flashlight in the field sometime between 7 p.m. the previous night and 7 a.m. that morning. A suspect with a rifle was reportedly seen driving the freeway in a silver, mid-size pickup around the time of the shootings.

The OSP Fish and Wildlife Division is asking anyone with information about this case to call its tip line at 1-800-452-7888 or email OSP investigators at TIP@osp.oregon.gov using the case reference number: SP22288310.

In November of 2021, tipsters helped Oregon investigators catch three elk poachers who were ultimately fined $16,000 each.

Read more about the OSP’s tip reward program:

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation, to a suspect, for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and or waste of big game. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags. Learn more: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx

PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:

5 Points-Mountain Sheep

5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

5 Points-Moose

5 Points-Wolf

4 Points-Elk

4 Points-Deer

4 Points-Antelope

4 Points-Bear

4 Points-Cougar

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) Cash Rewards:

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$200 – Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags

$200 – Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s)

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Game Birds or Furbearers

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

