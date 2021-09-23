Teens caught fleeing, arrested for Vancouver purse snatching

Crime

by: Kelly Doyle

Posted: / Updated:
vancouver pd_152080

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several teenagers were arrested following a rash of purse snatchings in Vancouver.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a man grabbing a purse from a chair outside a coffee shop on SE Columbia River Driver before fleeing in a car. According to the Vancouver Police Department, the suspect’s description matched that of a suspect involved in several other recent purse thefts in the area.

VPD says officers arrived at the scene quickly and began checking nearby areas a purse snatching suspect may look for other victims. Eventually, they found and stopped a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.

Inside the car were four 14-year-olds — three boys and one girl. Two of the boys were booked for second-degree theft, taken a motor vehicle without permission along with second-degree robbery stemming from a Sept. 16 incident.

VPD says charges are being referred on the other two teens. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories