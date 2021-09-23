Teens caught fleeing, arrested for Vancouver purse snatching

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several teenagers were arrested following a rash of purse snatchings in Vancouver.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a man grabbing a purse from a chair outside a coffee shop on SE Columbia River Driver before fleeing in a car. According to the Vancouver Police Department, the suspect’s description matched that of a suspect involved in several other recent purse thefts in the area.

VPD says officers arrived at the scene quickly and began checking nearby areas a purse snatching suspect may look for other victims. Eventually, they found and stopped a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle.

Inside the car were four 14-year-olds — three boys and one girl. Two of the boys were booked for second-degree theft, taken a motor vehicle without permission along with second-degree robbery stemming from a Sept. 16 incident.

VPD says charges are being referred on the other two teens. The investigation is ongoing.