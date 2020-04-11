Two-year-old girl shot by pellet while on walk with father

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-year-old girl was shot by a pellet in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The toddler and her father were walking down North Willis Boulevard near North peninsular Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The man was carrying the girl on his shoulders when the child suddenly began crying in pain. The father discovered there was a small penetration injury to the girl’s buttocks area.
The man rushed the girl to the hospital where X-rays revealed a pellet was lodged an inch deep into the child. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening.
Portland Police said the investigation remains open.
Police have asked anyone with information to call PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.