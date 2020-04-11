Two-year-old girl shot by pellet while on walk with father

Anyone with information asked to call PBB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-year-old girl was shot by a pellet in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The toddler and her father were walking down North Willis Boulevard near North peninsular Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The man was carrying the girl on his shoulders when the child suddenly began crying in pain. The father discovered there was a small penetration injury to the girl’s buttocks area.

The man rushed the girl to the hospital where X-rays revealed a pellet was lodged an inch deep into the child. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening.

Portland Police said the investigation remains open.

Police have asked anyone with information to call PPB’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.