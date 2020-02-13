Guilty: Tyler Nees killed his father in 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tyler Nees, accused of killing his father in 2017, was found guilty by a Multnomah County jury after a trial during which he acted as his own attorney.

Nees killed Brian Nees in 2017. In closing arguments on Wednesday, he told the jury his brother killed his father.

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning, in a case that prosecutors say has been characterized by family drama.

“This is a straightforward case,” one prosecutor said, then played the 911 call made by staff at the bar that Nees’ fatally-wounded father ran into after the stabbing.

Police originally said the stabbing happened near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock around 1:55 a.m. December 2, 2017. Police said Brian went to Mt. Scott Pub after he was stabbed in the back. Employees were cleaning up at the time, but they saw Brian and gave him towels while they called 911. According to court documents, the victim identified his son as his killer in the 911 call and to a police officer who rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital, where he later died.

Nees delivered his own closing statements, telling the jury that they must return a verdict of not guilty. He argued that at no point in the 911 recording did his father say the words, “My son Tyler Nees stabbed me.” He argued that his father already had a tendency to call him and his brothers by each other’s names. He also said his brother Forrest killed their father.

The Multnomah County DA’s Office said Nees has had numerous lawyers in the case and threatened to kill one of the them.