PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A loaded U-Haul and a trailer carrying a Mazda Miata were reported stolen from a hotel’s parking lot in Troutdale on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a couple relocating from California to Corbett were staying at a hotel off NW Graham Road when the vehicles were stolen sometime overnight. The couple reported the theft around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday after they discovered the moving truck, trailer and car were all missing.

The U-Haul was reportedly carrying various pieces of furniture, work-out equipment, and sentimental items like family photos and artwork, among other belongings.

The 15-foot U-Haul truck is described as having a picture on its side of a fish and a blue underwater map of the Atlantic Ocean on it. “Virginia” is labeled above the printed image. The 1990 Mazda Miata is dark green with a yellow spoiler and a tan convertible roof.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stolen truck, trailer and car to call the non-emergency number 503-823-3333 and reference case number 22-15381. However, if the truck or car are occupied, police say to call 911.