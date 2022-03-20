PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen U-Haul with $250,000 in new Adidas shoes was found by Portland police, who arrested a 26-year-old man.

The U-Haul was stolen sometime Saturday night, PPB tweeted. Inside the truck were 1100 pair of “Yeezy” shoes.

The suspect, Rupert Crosse, was arrested by officers from the North Precinct. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB and reference case number 22-74652.