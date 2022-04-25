PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-foot U-Haul was stolen from a woman with two young children while parked on SE Palmquist Rd. according to Gresham police.

Nearly all of the family’s belongings were reportedly in the U-Haul before it was taken.

Police say that the vehicle was stolen between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

An individual found the car around 1:30 p.m. on Monday near NE 162nd/NE Holladay and reported it to the police. The vehicle and nearly all items were returned to the victim.

This incident is one of several U-Haul robberies that have taken place in the Portland area over the last two months.

About two weeks ago, a loaded U-Haul and a trailer carrying a Mazda Miata were reported stolen from a hotel’s parking lot in Troutdale. Over a month ago, a U-Haul with $250,000 worth of Yeezys shoes inside was stolen in Portland.