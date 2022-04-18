2 injured, 2 detained after shooting involving U.S. Marshals in SE Portland

U.S. Marshals were reportedly searching for a wanted person out of Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are hospitalized while two others are detained after a shooting involving U.S. Marshals Service occurred in Southeast Portland on Monday afternoon.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the U.S. Marshals reportedly told the Portland Police Bureau they would be present in the inner east part of the city while looking for a wanted person out of Washington. Within four hours, shots were being fired.

PPB says two men were injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals. One man was seriously hurt and the other sustained a minor injury, both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, two women were reportedly detained. Details as to why have not been released.

It is not clear if any of the people involved were the wanted person the U.S. Marshals were searching for. No information on what led up to the shooting has been released at this time.

PPB says none of their officers were involved in the incident. They also confirmed no law enforcement personnel were injured.

Police on the scene of a shooting involving U.S. Marshals. Two men were injured while two women were detained. April 18, 2022. (KOIN)

SE Sandy Boulevard is currently closed between 10th and 12th Avenues, while SE 11th Avenue is closed between Burnside and SE Pine Street. These closures are expected to be lengthy, avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.