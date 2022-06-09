PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Beaverton five years ago.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce in Southeast Portland into custody on Wednesday. Authorities say he was arrested in connection with the 2017 murder of Ramon Harris, who was shot outside Xpose Club in Beaverton.

Undated photo of Ramon Harris with his fiancée Shalae Moore and his son. (Courtesy: Moore)

Harris, who was 36 at the time, was reportedly part of a large group that had traveled to Xpose after leaving a club in Portland on May 19, 2017. Deputies say he was shot shortly after arriving at the Beaverton venue.

Harris’ fiancée, Shalae Moore, released a statement shortly after his death, saying, “Ramon will be missed and most of all his 6-year-old son Ramon Jr will miss him.”

The case remained open over the years and on April 22, 2022, WCSO says the case was presented to a grand jury and an indictment was issued — along with a felony warrant for Pierce’s arrest.

The warrant was for charges including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Pierce was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants connected to Harris’ murder in addition to unrelated warrants, WCSO said.