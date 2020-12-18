Uber driver slain in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot and killed in the early hours of December 12 in Northeast Portland was a 23-year-old who was working as an Uber driver, Portland police confirmed Thursday.

Dhulfigar Kareem Mseer died from a gunshot wound and his death ruled a homicide, officials said.

Related Content PPB: 1 injured in Woodlawn neighborhood shooting

Officers rushed to the area of NE Stafford Street and NE 11th Avenue after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found Mseer wounded. He was then taken to a hospital by ambulance soon after.

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.