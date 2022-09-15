PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal grand jury in Portland has charged a Umatilla County man with multiple crimes after he robbed a casino at gunpoint and fired at a police officer.

According to court documents, Javier Francisco Vigil entered the Wildhorse Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in the early afternoon on Aug. 17, 2022. Documents state that he walked directly to the cashier’s cage in the gaming area, giving the cashier a note that demanded $1 million.

The 51-year-old man then allegedly pointed a holstered pistol at the cashier while threatening to “bathe everyone in blood.”

Officials say Vigil left the casino after being given almost $70,000 in cash.

He then reportedly proceeded to point his pistol at a tribal police officer outside and fired at least one round. He sustained his injuries that resulted from an exchange of gunfire. Police officers transported him to a nearby hospital.

Vigil has since been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Sept. 15, Vigil appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty and detained pending a 4-day jury trial expected to start on Nov. 1.

He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 if convicted. This case is still under investigation.