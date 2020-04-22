Underage sex sting nets Albany man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of trying to solicit a 15-year-old girl online was arrested after allegedly being caught in a sting operation.

Benton County Sheriff’s Detectives began posing as a girl online April 15. Rolan Harvey Meyers of Albany found the girl’s contact information through a “local online service” and began sending text messages to the number.

Meyers, 35, eventually made arrangements to meet up with the girl Wednesday morning after thinking the girl’s parents were not home. On his way to Corvallis to meet her, he was stopped by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies and arrested on several charges related to underage sex.

“Meyers sent multiple text messages to the undercover account and was told she was only 15 years old several times,” BCSO said in a release.

Deputies did not provide details about the location nor the manner in which Meyers was detained.

In addition to Luring a Minor, he has been charged with Online Sexual Corruption of a Child I, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child II and attempted Using Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct.

BCSO said with more more kids online due to the stay home order, it is more important than ever to identify and hold accountable individuals who prey on children.