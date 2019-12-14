Undercover child predator sting nabs 5 suspects

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Five men were arrested in a child predator sting by the Milwaukie Police on Thursday and Friday, according to authorities.

Investigators made a variety of posts across social media platforms, pretending to be teenage boys and girls. Undercover officers interacted with people through the mock accounts and agreed to meet with the adults who suggested sex acts. Police then arrested the suspect when they arrived at the agreed upon location.

All told, five men face charges for luring a minor and for the online sexual corruption of a child—both are felony crimes. The suspects are:

Ryan Oesau, 32, of Portland

Loren Sheets, 23, of Tigard

Jonathan Rubio, 43, of Willsonville

Matthew Longo, 23, of Vancouver, Washington

Jeffrey Nauck, 42, of Gladstone

Police said Longo was already registered as a sex offender for rape and sodomy convictions. He drove to Clackamas County from Vancouver for a meet up during the sting.

Milwaukie Police said they share the credit for the sting with a number of local agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and said these types of sting operations are done periodically throughout the tri-county area.