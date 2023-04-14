PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six men, including two who worked with children, were arrested during an undercover child predator sting where investigators posed as young boys and girls, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Investigators made initial contact with the suspects through varying dating apps and social media platforms. The six suspects all agreed to meet with a child in exchange for sex, but when they arrived at the agreed-upon location they were met by law enforcement and subsequently arrested.

The arrests include:

Sean Baba, 29, of Portland

Jackson T. West, 27, of Portland

Henry Banegas Interiano, 26, of Portland

Te’Vari Jenkins, 26, of Gresham

Sincere Peoples, 21, of Beaverton

Ethan Caddy, 19, of Vancouver

Both Baba’s and Jenkins’ employers were contacted as both men worked with children. Baba was the Director of Music Ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community, while Jenkins was the Director of Child Development Programs for the Club K program in the Tigard area.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call 503.846.2700.