PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lincoln City police posed as undercover children on social media throughout March and charged two men for allegedly attempting to lure minors for sex.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Daniel C. Bastien of Lincoln City and 34-year-old Austin J. Marshall of Newport after they each arrived at a public location to meet with the supposed children, according to Lincoln City officers.

On March 22, Bastien was charged with luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, attempted rape and attempted sodomy.

On March 29, Marshall was charged with luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

Police did not disclose the location of these arrests.