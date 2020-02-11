Vancouver man arrested in undercover child sex sting

Baldie's wife was also interviewed as a possible co-conspirator in a child rape crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested following an attempt to lure a child from Corvallis for sexual purposes, according to police.

Daniel Lee Baldie of Vancouver allegedly offered to make the roughly two-hour drive to meet with whom he thought was a minor.

For more than two weeks, an undercover Benton County Sheriff deputy had been posing as a child, engaging in numerous chats with Baldie. The deputy had posted an ad offering up “younger girls” to which Baldie, 33, suggested he drive the child back to Vancouver for sex, according to police.

Baldie was arrested upon arriving in Corvallis on Friday, February 7. He was then placed in Benton County Jail on the charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, and attempted using child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

Following Baldie’s arrest, the Vancouver Police Department executed a search warrant to the man’s home. Several electronic devices were confiscated and Baldie’s children were taken into protective custody.

During the search, Baldie’s wife was interviewed as a possible co-conspirator in an unrelated child rape crime.