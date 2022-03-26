PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Unipiper only needs one wheel to ride around the city, he still needs that one wheel. A few months ago someone smashed his car’s window and stole his unicycle.

Brian Kidd, aka the Unipiper, said the theft happened in late October 2021 and he went back-and-forth with himself for months whether to say anything about it publicly.

“I even debated whether to tell the story at all because I didn’t know that some negative news was what Portland needed right now,” Kidd told KOIN 6 News. “But then I thought that if we’re going to fix things we need to acknowledge what’s going on first.”

Police confirmed the theft was reported in case number T21027381. The case is still open.

Kidd posted a photo of his damaged car to Twitter and Instagram Saturday, showing the rear windshield shattered, with the caption “Seriously, who smashes a window to steal a friggin’ unicycle??”

The Unipiper was not without a wheel for long. He got a replacement unicycle and continues performing around Portland. “Fortunately,” later tweeted, “the insurance has covered me so I don’t need the money.”