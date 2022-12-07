PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives with the Moscow Police Department in Idaho have mentioned a vehicle of interest in the unsolved slaying of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death at their King Road residence on the morning of Nov. 13.

Gathered information has led investigators to believe that a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate was in the immediate area of the King Street home around the time of the murders, officials said.

“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” the Moscow Police Department announced on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about a vehicle matching this description, or any occupants who may have been inside this type of vehicle around the time of the murders or during the preceding days, is asked to contact Moscow Police.

A vehicle similar to the one investigators are interested in. Not the actual vehicle. | MPD

Moscow Police Department tip line information:

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” MPD stated. “Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders.”

The murders of the four students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, remain a mystery. No suspect has been identified in the case.