Keffer J. White arrested immediately by officers who saw the attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men in their 80s were assaulted Saturday night in downtown Portland in what police described as an unprovoked attack that left one of them critically hurt.

The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when, police said, Keffer J. White “repeatedly punched and kicked both” men in an assault stopped by officers on patrol in the area of SW 5th and Hall.

The 82-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The other man, 88, was seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

White, 29, was immediately arrested by police and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of second-degree assault and an outstanding warrant. Additional charges are possible. Bail on each assault charge was set at $250,000.