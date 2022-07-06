PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skamania County sheriff’s deputies arrested a UPS driver on Tuesday for allegedly going into a mail recipient’s home and later trying to get into another.

Deputies said they received a call on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. from a homeowner northeast of Washougal off Mabee Mines Road. The homeowner reportedly told authorities a UPS driver illegally entered their home while they were sleeping.

According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, the resident then showed deputies surveillance video of the whole thing.

SCSO said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Aiden Fetters, went in the back of the house, then went back to the front door, and walked in the house and then down a hallway. The homeowner’s daughter then confronted Fetters, who dropped the package and left, authorities said.

Fetters, who was reportedly a part-time driver for the parcel service, is also suspected of being involved in another similar call the sheriff’s office received on Sunday. Deputies said a homeowner called the day after the first report and a UPS driver tried to get into their house on Wantland Road.

UPS assisted authorities in identifying the driver, deputies said, and Fetters was found and arrested on Tuesday.

Fetters is now facing charges of residential burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.