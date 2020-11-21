UPS driver kidnapped, robbed in NE Portland; 4 suspects sought

The driver was released a short time later and was not hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A UPS driver was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Northeast Portland Friday evening by 4 Black men who remain at large.

The driver was delivering packages in and was outside of his truck when the 4 suspects came up. One pointed a pistol while the others duct-taped his wrist and forced him into their light-colored Honda. One of the suspects drove the truck as the Honda followed, Portland police said.

After a short distance, the suspects stopped, stole packages from the truck, released the driver and took off in their Honda. The driver was not hurt.

Police rushed to the 4700 block of NE 106th around 6:45 p.m. Detectives are now on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Brett Hawkinson or by email: Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov