Edward Reyes allegedly had this shotgun when US Marshals arrested him in Clackamas County for a Portland shooting, March 18 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 4 months after a shooting in the Lents neighborhood left one person seriously wounded, a second person was arrested in connection with the case.

Edward A. Reyes was taken into custody in Clackamas County on March 15 by US Marshals, the Portland Police Bureau said late Saturday. The 24-year-old had a shotgun with him when he was arrested, officials said.

He’s accused in a December 12, 2022 shooting outside a bar on Southeast 82nd Avenue. In January, 32-year-old Cody M. Ochs was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm in the case.

Reyes is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail on 5 felony charges: attempted murder, two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His booking listing also notes he has 4 previous charges in a previous case, one of which is a felony.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said the victim is expected to survive.