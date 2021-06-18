US Marshals arrest man for 2019 Portland murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in Eugene by US Marshals and charged with the November 2019 murder of Thomas Osborn in Portland.

An undated photo of Thomas Osborn. November 3, 2019 (Portland Police Bureau)

Osborn, 48, was shot to death while he sat in his car on NE Broadway at 19th Avenue. Over time, investigators identified Tyreik D. Credit as the suspect in the shooting.

After a warrant was issued, US Marshals found Credit and arrested him in Eugene. He was booked into the Lane County Jail and will be sent to Multnomah County soon.

Credit is facing a total 5 charges: 2nd-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and tampering with a witness.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective William Winters at 503.823.0466.