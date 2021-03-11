US Marshals arrest murder suspect in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a month after a man was stabbed to death in Southeast Portland, a suspect was arrested Thursday by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Cory Zenuch in an undated courtesy photo. He was 28 when he was killed February 10, 2021

Elijah Townsend is charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 28-year-old Cory Zenuch. Townsend, 27, was arrested in Northeast Portland, authorities said, and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

On February 10, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. At that time, an officer told KOIN 6 News Zenuch had been stabbed and died on a side street near a gas station in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781.