US Marshals arrest murder suspect in NE Portland

Crime

Elijah Townsend accused of killing Cory Zenuch

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Elijah Townsend, March 11, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a month after a man was stabbed to death in Southeast Portland, a suspect was arrested Thursday by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Cory Zenuch in an undated courtesy photo. He was 28 when he was killed February 10, 2021

Elijah Townsend is charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 28-year-old Cory Zenuch. Townsend, 27, was arrested in Northeast Portland, authorities said, and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

On February 10, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. At that time, an officer told KOIN 6 News Zenuch had been stabbed and died on a side street near a gas station in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss