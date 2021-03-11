US Marshals arrest murder suspect in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a month after a man was stabbed to death in Southeast Portland, a suspect was arrested Thursday by the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Elijah Townsend is charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 28-year-old Cory Zenuch. Townsend, 27, was arrested in Northeast Portland, authorities said, and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
On February 10, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. At that time, an officer told KOIN 6 News Zenuch had been stabbed and died on a side street near a gas station in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781.