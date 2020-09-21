US Marshals arrest Portland murder suspect in Fossil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old man now faces a murder charge for the September 9 shooting that left LaSalle Shakier dead.

Lasalle Jamal Shakier, 29, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

Donald Beckwith is accused of killing the 29-year-old around 7 a.m. that day in the 6600 block of NE Columbia Boulevard. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on September 18 after he was arrested by US Marshals in Fossil, Oregon, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said.

The medical examiner ruled Shakier’s death by gunshot was a homicide.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote 503.823.0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503.823.0395 Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov