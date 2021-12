PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager being sought for the murder of a 20-year-old in Vancouver was arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force working with the SW Washington Regional SWAT team.

Josue Isac Lopez Padilla Credit: The Columbian

Alexandro Bolton Manrero is accused of killing Josue Isac Lopez Padilla on November 19. That night, Padilla was shot in the pelvis in an east Vancouver parking lot and later died from his injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Manrero, 19, is facing a second-degree murder charge.