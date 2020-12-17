US Marshals, SWAT detain people in Battle Ground

Crime

Incident unfolded outside of a house near NE 199th Street and NE 112th Avenue

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

US Marshals detain multiple people in Battle Ground, Washington, Dec. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of Kelsey Knox, Rodney Curran)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Marshals detained multiple people Wednesday evening in the city of Battle Ground, Washington.

The incident appeared to unfold outside of a house near NE 199th Street and NE 112th Avenue. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the Regional SWAT Team was helping with the apprehension of “wanted” suspects.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update it as soon as possible.

