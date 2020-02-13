Van slams into NE Portland garage, reverses, drives away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone crashed a van into a Portland home and then drove away, Portland police said.
The van rammed into a garage door on a private property on NE 92nd Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to police. Surveillance video shows the van crash into the garage door, then reverse out of it and drive away.
Officers said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening and an investigation was underway.
Anyone with information can contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.