Van slams into NE Portland garage, reverses, drives away

Crime

The hit-and-run collision happened Feb. 5 on NE 92nd Avenue

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone crashed a van into a Portland home and then drove away, Portland police said.

The van rammed into a garage door on a private property on NE 92nd Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to police. Surveillance video shows the van crash into the garage door, then reverse out of it and drive away.

Officers said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening and an investigation was underway.

Anyone with information can contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget