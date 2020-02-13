Van slams into NE Portland garage, reverses, drives away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone crashed a van into a Portland home and then drove away, Portland police said.

The van rammed into a garage door on a private property on NE 92nd Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, according to police. Surveillance video shows the van crash into the garage door, then reverse out of it and drive away.

Officers said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening and an investigation was underway.

Anyone with information can contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503.823.3333.