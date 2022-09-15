PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver’s mayor earlier this week.

Aidan Murray appeared in court Thursday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and first-degree arson.

Murray was arrested on Wednesday after police caught him inside a bakery he allegedly broke into. Vancouver police later connected him to the arson incident outside Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night.

During his court appearance, Murray briefly addressed the judge before his lawyer advised him to remain silent.

“Hey, I do want to go to rehab, that is the plan. I’ve never really done things like this before,” said Murray.

His lawyer quickly interrupted saying, “I’m going to request that you dont talk about the case.”

According to the prosecution, Murray has five prior criminal convictions.