Vancouver ATM customer mugged, robber sought

This man is wanted for robbing an ATM customer at IQ Credit Union in Vancouver, on October 20, 2020 (Vancouver PD)

Incident at the IQ Credit Unon on Vancouver Mall Drive happened Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who mugged a customer at a Vancouver ATM remains at large two days after the incident at the IQ Credit Unon on Vancouver Mall Drive.

Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the customer withdrew some money from an ATM at the branch but was knocked down from behind. The mugger then stole his wallet and ran away.

Vancouver police released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police at 360.487.7399.