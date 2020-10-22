Vancouver ATM customer mugged, robber sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who mugged a customer at a Vancouver ATM remains at large two days after the incident at the IQ Credit Unon on Vancouver Mall Drive.
Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the customer withdrew some money from an ATM at the branch but was knocked down from behind. The mugger then stole his wallet and ran away.
Vancouver police released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver police at 360.487.7399.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.