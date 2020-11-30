Vancouver BLM demonstration draws counter-protest; 1 arrested

Police: Tense moments, but no injuries or damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Black Lives Matter demonstration staged in downtown Vancouver Sunday drew more than two dozen counter-protesters, resulting in one arrest.

Roughly 50 people were seen around Esther Short Park armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, according to The Columbian. The Vancouver Police Department described the demonstration as people from both groups “exercising their open carry rights.”

A confrontation between a protester and counter-protester led to the arrest of James E DeBacqua, 38. He was subsequently booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with Felony Harassment and Assault IV.

Police said though tensions were high, there were no reports of injuries or property damage.