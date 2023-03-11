PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The general manager of a Vancouver brewery said their facility was vandalized in the early hours of Saturday “by individuals who are protesting a drag brunch” scheduled for later this month.

Makana Debest told KOIN 6 News the Heathen Brewing Feral Public House has been receiving threats by phone from people protesting a Spring Fling drag brunch that is held on Sundays. Around 5 a.m. Saturday the brewery’s alarm system alerted police, who responded and found multiple windows and doors smashed.

A particular group on Facebook is behind the harassment, Debest told KOIN 6 News, and the Vancouver police are now investigating.

The Heathen Brewing Feral Public House in Vancouver was vandalized, March 11, 2023 (Heathen Brewing)

The drag brunch is set for March 26 and kids are welcome, Debest said.

“Unfortunately, these people decided to resort to property damage in order to spread their message of hate but this will not affect our staff or our business as we continue to operate and serve the wonderful people of Vancouver,” the brewery said in a statement on a GoFundMe page set up to cover the cost of the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.