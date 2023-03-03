PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a brief standoff overnight, deputies arrested a man that allegedly tried to break into vehicles parked in a fenced area of an autobody shop in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing someone, later identified as 31-year-old Cole Shielly, attempting to get inside vehicles at Caliber Collision. After finding Shielly, deputies said he ran off leading law enforcement officials to surround the area.

While searching the lot, authorities discovered Shielly was hiding inside a box truck. At first, the Sheriff’s Office said Shielly refused to get out but after about 20 minutes he surrendered and was arrested.

The 31-year-old was booked into Clark County Jail on a second-degree burglary charge and an outstanding warrant.