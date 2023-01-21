PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.

The incident began around 3 p.m. at the Vancouver Mall when a woman who had just parked was walking toward the mall. Two young males walked toward her and one displayed a knife, officials said. She handed them her keys when they threatened her and they took off with her car. She wasn’t hurt.

Police cars spotted her car in the area and tried to pull it over, but officials said the suspects — later identified as being 13 and 14 — didn’t stop.

The pursuit continued into Clackamas County, but authorities did not say how the pursuit ended. But the teens were arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teens — whose names were not released because they are minors — now face extradition to Clark County for robbery, carjacking, felony harassment, elude and possession of a stolen vehicle.