Three teens were arrested in Portland following a Vancouver carjacking, April 29, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A carjacking in Vancouver in the early hours of Saturday ended with the arrest of 3 youths in Portland on multiple charges.

The carjacking happened in Vancouver about 1:10 a.m., Portland police said. The car was stolen at gunpoint and GPS tracked it to SE 5th and Hall in Portland. Authorities said they saw 3 people running away from the stolen car.

One of the people tripped and fell while running, police said, losing a gun from his pocket. Investigators said it was a semiautomatic handgun with silver slide over black polymer frame, a black magazine and 7 rounds of ammunition.

Three teens were arrested in Portland following a Vancouver carjacking, April 29, 2023 (PPB) Three teens were arrested in Portland following a Vancouver carjacking, April 29, 2023 (PPB)

He was taken into custody quickly. The others were arrested a few blocks away.

All 3 were booked into the juvenile detention facility in Portland.

A 16-year-old from Portland faces 7 charges, including 3 counts connected with the car and 2 counts for the gun.

The others, both 17 and from Vancouver, each face 5 charges, including 3 counts related to the car.

The case remains open and under investigation.