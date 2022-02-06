Vancouver drive-by shooting wounds teen

The 17-year-old is expected to recover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Vancouver, police said.

Shots rang out around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of SE 123rd Avenue. The 17-year-old showed up at an area hospital as officers were responding to the scene.

Investigators said 2 vehicles were hit by gunfire and multiple shell casings were recovered, but no other injuries were reported.

The teen is expected to recover, officials said.

The drive-by shooting remains under investigation. No further details are available.