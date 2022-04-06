PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in a Vancouver hotel and pulling a knife on employees, according to Vancouver city officials.

A spokesperson for the city told KOIN 6 News that Juan A Martinez was charged with robbery and assault.

On Monday, April 4, shortly before 6:30 p.m., city officials say Martinez entered into the electrical room of WoodSpring Suites and pulled out several cables that connected the entire building to internet, phone systems and HVAC.

When he was confronted by staff, Martinez pulled out a large knife then fled to his room, added the city.

He then barricaded in his room and refused to come out after several loud hails from the crisis negotiation team. According to officials, SWAT was activated, and he was taken into custody.

The spokesperson said there were no hostages taken or any injuries.

It’s unclear if Martinez has an attorney, and the investigation is ongoing.